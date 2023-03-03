Vilardi, Kopitar score in third, Kings beat Canadiens 3-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Gabe Vilardi and Anze Kopitar scored in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Iafallo also scored and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves to help the Kings win their fourth straight home game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Josh Anderson had a power-play goal for Montreal. Denis Gurianov also scored and Jake Allen made 30 saves.

Vilardi put Los Angeles up 2-1 at 7:27 of the third, shooting into the top netting with Allen down on one knee. Kopitar made it 3-1 1:03 later on a wrist shot from the slot.

Gurianov cut it to 3-2 with 10:21 remaining, getting his first goal in two games since being acquired in a trade from Dallas.

The Kings tied it at 1 at 7:42 of the second when Vilardi found Iafallo in the slot for a wrist shot finish.

Anderson scored his 18th goal of the season midway through the first, taking advantage of Adrian Kempe’s inadvertent deflection of a pass by Nick Suzuki to beat Copley five-hole from close range on a power play.

Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov made his Kings debut after being acquired along with goalie Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus in a trade Wednesday.

Gavrikov was mostly solid after being held out of the lineup by the Blue Jackets since Feb. 11 for trade-related reasons, but it was his interference penalty that led to the Canadiens’ successful power play.

WORTH NOTING

Korpisalo could make his Kings debut against the Blues on Saturday. … Canadiens D Justin Barron sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return. … Canadiens D Joel Edmundson (lower body) played for the first time since Jan. 26. … Montreal played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Anaheim on Friday night.

Kings: Host St. Louis on Saturday night. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports(backslash)

