Coach Todd McLellan said after the game that Byfield will be further evaluated on Wednesday.
“It was a clean hit. It was unfortunate,” McLellan said of the play. “He went into the boards. One skate went one way and one the other. It’s in a corner. If it is in a straightaway, he would have got away with rolling off but there was nowhere to go. Not a dirty hit.”
Byfield had an inside track to center the fourth line going into next week’s regular-season opener. He spent most of last season with Ontario of the American Hockey League, but did play in six games for the Kings, finishing with one assist.
