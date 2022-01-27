Doughty played his 1,000th game. The 32-year-old defenseman was the second overall pick in the 2008 draft and won two Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014, and the Norris Trophy in 2015-16. Doughty has 129 goals and 429 assists during his 14-year career. He’s the fifth Kings player to appear in 1,000 games.