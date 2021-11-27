NOTES: Kopitar got his fifth multipoint game of the season. It was the 250th such game in his career, which ranks fifth in the league since making his NHL debut in 2006. … Ottawa claimed C Adam Gaudette off waivers from Chicago on Saturday. Gaudette, who had one goal and one assist in eight games for the Blackhawks this season, was scratched along with G Matt Murray and D Lassi Thomson. … The Senators assigned F Parker Kelly to the AHL to free up a roster shot.