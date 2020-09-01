Wagner was due to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.
The Kings’ most prominent remaining unsigned player is Trevor Lewis, an unrestricted free agent. The 33-year-old forward has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, and he played on both of the Kings’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012 and 2014.
Defensemen Joakim Ryan and Ben Hutton also are unrestricted free agents, and defenseman Sean Walker is a restricted free agent. Forward Nikolai Prokhorkin returned to Russia in June.
The Kings finished the regular season with the NHL’s third-worst point total and missed the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 2009. Los Angeles has the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.
