Calgary went 16-11-2 in Pacific Division games and 24-15-2 on the road a season ago. The Flames were called for 296 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.
In their last meeting on Oct. 8, Los Angeles won 4-3. Ilya Kovalchuk recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings in the victory.
Kings Injuries: None listed.
Flames Injuries: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Elias Lindholm: day to day (lower body).
