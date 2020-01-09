The Kings are 6-11-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has converted on 14.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 20 power-play goals.
In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Los Angeles won 4-3. Drew Doughty recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-11 in 17 games played this season. Mark Stone has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.
Blake Lizotte leads the Kings with a plus-two in 45 games played this season. Alex Iafallo has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.
INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Glass: out (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (lower body).
Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body).
