Bobby Ryan and Jayce Hawryluk had goals for the Senators, and Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

Frk scored on an odd-man rush with 4:41 remaining to lead the Kings to their sixth straight win at home after Vilardi tied it at 2 on a shot from the right circle through traffic late on a power play at 9:12.

BLUES 4, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals, Jake Allen made 36 saves and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Ducks.

AD

This was the game that was rescheduled after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode 12:10 into the first period on Feb. 11. It started with the score tied 1-1, as it was at the time of the postponement, after goals by Anaheim’s Adam Henrique and St. Louis’ Ivan Barbashev carried over.

AD

Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis, which has won nine of its last 11 and lead the Western Conference with 94 points.

Anaheim’s Jani Hakanpaa had his first NHL goal, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 33 shots in his first NHL start of the season.

AVALANCHE 3, RANGERS 2, OT

DENVER — J.T Compher scored at 2:50 of overtime and Tyson Jost and Vladislav Namestnikov also had goals to lead Colorado past New York.

AD

Cale Makar had three assists in his return to the lineup from an upper-body injury that kept him out for five games. Compher tipped in his shot from the top of the zone to give Colorado the win. Pavel Francouz stopped 30 shots.

The Rangers gained a point on Carolina and Columbus in the chase for the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. Mika Zibanejad scored his 41st goal, Pavel Buchnevich also scored and Alexandar Georgiev had 25 saves for New York, which is two points behind the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets.

AD

BLACKHAWKS 6, SHARKS 2

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored twice, Alex DeBrincat had three assists and the Blackhawks beat the San Jose Sharks.

AD

Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Alex Nylander and rookie Dominik Kubalik also scored as the Blackhawks handed the Sharks their ninth loss in their last 12 games. Jonathan Toews had two assists, and Corey Crawford made 34 saves in his 10th straight start.

Evander Kane and Timo Meier each had a goal and assist for San Jose in the opener of a four-game trip. Aaron Dell blocked 39 shots.

JETS 4, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta — Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period to lift Winnipeg to the victory.

Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets. They have won four in a row to move into a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Tyler Ennis and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers. They have lost two straight.

—-

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports