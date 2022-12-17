Klingberg, Dostal lead Ducks to 4-3 win over Oilers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EDMONTON, Alberta — John Klingberg scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Lukas Dostal stopped 46 shots and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks, who won in regulation for the just the third time this season. Mason McTavish had two assists.

Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who have lost three of four. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 13 saves.

Trailing 3-1 late in the second period, the Oilers pulled within one on the power play with 28 seconds remaining as McDavid put a puck in front and it pinballed around before Nugent-Hopkins shoveled in his 15th. McDavid extended his point streak to 12 games on the play.

Advertisement

Edmonton tied it on a two-man-advantage 2:06 into the third as Leon Draisaitl sent a pass through the seam to give McDavid a wide-open net to shoot for his league-leading 28th.

Anaheim regained the advantage 4-3 at 6:08 as Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard not only gave the puck away but then screened Skinner as Klingberg floated in a long shot for his fourth.

Edmonton started the scoring 5:07 into the game as Nurse fired a long shot from the point that eluded Dostal, Anaheim’s third-string goalie.

Anaheim tied it with 5:23 to play in the first as Carrick had a wide-open net to tap in his first goal of the season thanks to a great setup by McTavish.

The Ducks took a 2-1 lead on the power play with 2:41 left in the opening period as McTavish dropped it back to Fowler and he fired a long shot past Skinner.

Advertisement

Anaheim took a two-goal lead 8:31 into the second as a terrible giveaway by Bouchard at the Ducks’ blueline gave Strome a clear breakaway and he was able to snap in a shot for his eighth.

NOTES

Edmonton came in with the league’s best power play at 31.9% and went 2 for 6 against Anaheim, which had the league’s worst penalty kill (67.3%). ... The Ducks were without G John Gibson (undisclosed), LW Max Jones (upper body), D Jamie Drysdale (shoulder), C Isac Lundestrom (fractured finger), C Derek Grant (lower body) and G Anthony Stolarz (lower body). ... The Oilers were missing LW Evander Kane (wrist) and C Ryan McLeod (ankle). LW Warren Foegele returned after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Los Angeles on Tuesday in the finale of a five-game trip.

Oilers: At Nashville on Monday in the opener of a two-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article