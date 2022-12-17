Klingberg, Dostal lead Ducks to 4-3 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — John Klingberg scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Lukas Dostal stopped 46 shots and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday.
Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who have lost three of four. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 13 saves.
Trailing 3-1 late in the second period, the Oilers pulled within one on the power play with 28 seconds remaining as McDavid put a puck in front and it pinballed around before Nugent-Hopkins shoveled in his 15th. McDavid extended his point streak to 12 games on the play.
Edmonton tied it on a two-man-advantage 2:06 into the third as Leon Draisaitl sent a pass through the seam to give McDavid a wide-open net to shoot for his league-leading 28th.
Anaheim regained the advantage 4-3 at 6:08 as Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard not only gave the puck away but then screened Skinner as Klingberg floated in a long shot for his fourth.
Edmonton started the scoring 5:07 into the game as Nurse fired a long shot from the point that eluded Dostal, Anaheim’s third-string goalie.
Anaheim tied it with 5:23 to play in the first as Carrick had a wide-open net to tap in his first goal of the season thanks to a great setup by McTavish.
The Ducks took a 2-1 lead on the power play with 2:41 left in the opening period as McTavish dropped it back to Fowler and he fired a long shot past Skinner.
Anaheim took a two-goal lead 8:31 into the second as a terrible giveaway by Bouchard at the Ducks’ blueline gave Strome a clear breakaway and he was able to snap in a shot for his eighth.
NOTES
Edmonton came in with the league’s best power play at 31.9% and went 2 for 6 against Anaheim, which had the league’s worst penalty kill (67.3%). ... The Ducks were without G John Gibson (undisclosed), LW Max Jones (upper body), D Jamie Drysdale (shoulder), C Isac Lundestrom (fractured finger), C Derek Grant (lower body) and G Anthony Stolarz (lower body). ... The Oilers were missing LW Evander Kane (wrist) and C Ryan McLeod (ankle). LW Warren Foegele returned after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury.
UP NEXT
Ducks: At Los Angeles on Tuesday in the finale of a five-game trip.
Oilers: At Nashville on Monday in the opener of a two-game trip.
