NOTES: Dallas D Miro Heiskanen returned to the lineup after missing a game because of a non-COVID illness. ... The Blackhawks killed a 5-on-3 Stars power play midway through the first period. ... Kane assisted on DeBrincat’s goal. In 60 career games against the Stars, Kane has 70 points (30 goals, 40 assists). ... Kubalik has provided one point in each of his last six games against Dallas (four goals, two assists). ... The Stars had an 18-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period. ... Dallas appeared to take a 4-2 lead with three minutes left in the second period, but the ruling was that Stars D Ryan Suter put the puck in with his glove. ... Chicago and Dallas were scheduled to play their next game against the Panthers and Wild, whose game at Minnesota on Saturday was postponed because of an increase in COVID-19 incidents.