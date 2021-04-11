Tomas Nosek scored midway through the third period. Jonathan Marchessault backhanded a touch pass into the slot for Nosek and he beat Adin Hill with a wrist shot. Hill made 28 saves, two nights after being benched after spotting Vegas a 5-0 lead in a 7-4 loss.

CAPITALS 8, BRUINS 1

BOSTON — T.J. Oshie scored one of his two goals in Washington’s three-goal first-period and former Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara played his first game in front of Boston’s fans in the Capitals’ blowout victory.

The 44-year-old Chara was the Bruins’ captain for his 14 seasons with the club.

Conor Sheary and Lars Eller each also scored twice, and Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd each had one of the season-high goals scored by the Capitals in their first victory in regulation against Boston this season.

Rookie Vitek Vanecek stopped 34 shots, but lost a chance for his second shutout when Craig Smith scored a power-play goal in the third.

AVALANCHE 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his points streak to nine games and help Colorado beat Anaheim.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists to reach 500 career points, Ryan Graves and Andre Burakovsky also scored, and Jonas Johansson made 24 saves. The Avalanche have won seven of eight, They went 6-1-1 in the season series against Anaheim.

Jamie Drysdale scored for the Ducks. They are 1-4-1 in their past six.

ISLANDERS 3, RANGERS 2, OT

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Ryan Pulock scored 1:13 into overtime to lift and the New York Islanders beat the Rangers.

Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the first period for the Islanders, who have won eight of 11 and are 18-2-2 at home. Mathew Barzal had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots to improve to 11-3-1 this season.

Libor Hajek and Brendan Smith scored in the second period for the Rangers.

PENGUINS 5, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. — Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and Pittsburgh rolled past New Jersey.

Bryan Rust scored a controversial goal and Jake Guenzel added two late ones as the Penguins won their third straight and improved to 9-2-1 in their last 12. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves.

Miles Wood and P.K. Subban scored for the Devils.

SABRES 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Rasmus Asplund and Jeff Skinner scored 25 seconds apart late in the third period to help Buffalo beat Philadelphia.

Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sam Reinhart and Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 40 saves. The NHL-worst Sabres improved to 10-25-6.

Oskar Lindblom, Shayne Gostisbehere and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers.