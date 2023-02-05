Kraken add some size, acquire D Jaycob Megna from San Jose

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Megna will add some size and bulk to Seattle’s lineup. Megna ranked fifth for San Jose in both blocked shots and hits.
Megna previously played for Anaheim for parts of three seasons between 2016-19. The 48 games played this season is a career-high for the 30-year-old.
Seattle is tied for the lead in the Pacific Division and will return from the All-Star break beginning Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.
___