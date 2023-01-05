The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-1 for 3rd straight victory

January 5, 2023 at 11:09 p.m. EST
Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) stops Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

“We shot a lot of pucks tonight from all sorts of angles,” Dunn said. “That’s really important to keep the goalie honest and for us to establish a forecheck.”

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist to help Seattle improve to 21-12-4. Eeli Tolvanen opened the scoring for the Kraken on the power play, with Matty Beniers and Alex Wennberg adding goals.

John Tavares had a power-play goal for Toronto and Matt Murray made 21 saves. The Maple Leafs dropped to 23-9-7.

Just 14 seconds after Tavares tied it midway through the second period, Dunn handcuffed Murray with a wrist shot that dropped to the ice off the goalie’s arm and slid over the goal line.

McCann made it 3-1 shortly afterward, taking a lead pass from Jaden Schwartz for a clean breakaway. He snapped a shot past Murray, pumping his fist as he curled away past the goal in celebration of his team-leading 18th goal of the season.

“We have to do a better job, obviously, of executing those details, especially in certain moments of the game to continue to give us a chance and be right there,” Tavares said. “Especially when we did a lot of good things in the first half.”

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Ottawa on Saturday in the third game of a seven-game trip.

Maple Leafs: Host Detroit on Saturday night in the finale of a three-game homestand.

