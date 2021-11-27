NOTES: Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (knee) missed his fifth consecutive game and forward Anthony Duclair (lower body) was out for a second consecutive Florida contest. ... Florida’s first trip to Seattle is Jan. 23, the fourth game of a five-game swing that also includes stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. ... Seattle ends its current trip with games at Buffalo on Monday and Detroit on Wednesday. Those are the last games the Kraken will play in the Eastern time zone until Jan. 27.