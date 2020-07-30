“To help start a franchise from scratch is a unique opportunity,” Baseggio said in a statement.
Kraken general manager Ron Francis also announced the hiring of three additional pro scouts to join the original five the team hired last year.
Seattle added Andrew Allen as its goalies scout after he spent the past four seasons as the goalie coach for the Buffalo Sabres. Seattle also hired Lorne Henning and William White to join Cammi Granato, Ulf Samuelsson, Stu Barnes, Dave Hunter and John Goodwin on the pro scouting staff for the Kraken.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.