Kraken lose G Chris Driedger to torn ACL, out 7-9 months

Driedger was injured while playing for Canada against Finland in the title game of the world championships. He had surgery on Monday.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken will be without goalie Chris Driedger for most of next season after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the team said Tuesday.

Driedger had a rocky first season with the Kraken due to injuries and inconsistency. He played in 27 games and had a 2.96 goals against average and an .899 save percentage, both the worst marks of his career. Driedger signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the Kraken last offseason.