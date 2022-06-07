Kraken lose G Chris Driedger to torn ACL, out 7-9 months

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken will be without goalie Chris Driedger for most of next season after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the team said Tuesday.
Driedger had a rocky first season with the Kraken due to injuries and inconsistency. He played in 27 games and had a 2.96 goals against average and an .899 save percentage, both the worst marks of his career. Driedger signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the Kraken last offseason.
With Driedger expected to miss at least seven months, the Kraken currently have only two healthy goalies on their roster: Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports