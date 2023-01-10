Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken’s sixth consecutive win. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves in the fifth of a seven-game trip, Seattle’s longest of the season.

Alex Tuch scored twice for the Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Jeff Skinner tallied two assists. Sabres goalie Eric Comrie stopped 18 shots in his first start since sustaining a lower-body injury on Nov. 16.

It was Buffalo’s second home loss in as many nights after winning eight of nine games.

Beniers set up Schultz for a one-timer from the high slot at 5:17 of the third after scoring the go-ahead goal at 1:06 into the period. The Kraken’s 20-year-old All-Star got his 16th goal of the season when he dove at the left edge of the crease to knock in the rebound from Vince Dunn’s shot that hit the post.

The Kraken tied it when Schultz fed Gourde in front of the net about nine minutes into the second period, after Dahlin’s power-play goal but Buffalo ahead a few minutes earlier.

Eberle’s equalizer came on a power play late in the first period when he tipped Burakovsky’s shot past Comrie.

The Sabres did not have shot on goal before Tuch put them ahead at about 10 minutes into the game. Buffalo’s All-Star center Tage Thompson created the scoring chance when he drove to the left side of the net and slid a backhand pass to Tuch in the slot.

Tuch knocked in a rebound for his 20th goal of the season with 20.8 seconds left in the third after the Sabres pulled Comrie for an extra skater.

SABRES MOVES

Buffalo activated defenseman Henri Jokiharju from injured reserve Tuesday and waived Casey Fitzgerald. Jokiharju replaced Jacob Bryson in the lineup after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Comrie returned to the net a couple days ahead of schedule after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s illness altered the planned starting rotation. Luukkonen has the NHL’s longest active win streak at six games. The rookie goalie was sent to the minors on Monday, but Buffalo intends to recall.

KRAKEN THE LINEUP

Morgan Geekie centered Seattle’s fourth line in place of Ryan Donato.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Boston on Thursday.

Sabres: Host Winnipeg on Thursday.

