Kraken place leading scorer Andre Burakovsky on IR

Burakovsky’s leg appeared to buckle on his first shift of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders, and he played just 31 seconds in the 4-0 loss.

Before their game at New Jersey, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Burakovsky is being listed as week to week.

Burakovsky had appeared in 49 of the first 50 games in his first season with Seattle after signing as a free agent. He leads the Kraken with 39 points, including 13 goals and 26 assists, and is averaging a career-high 16 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time per game. He’s one of six skaters for Seattle with at least 30 points this season.