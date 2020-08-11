The team has created 40 different seating plans and will be offering more than 9,000 22-game plans. The Kraken say the number of 22-game plans is the most in the NHL. They intend to have 5,000 season ticket plans priced at less than $100 per seat, per game and will have 500 single-game tickets priced at $40 or less.
Season tickets in the lower bowl will range from $140 to $280 per seat, per game for a full season ticket package, while a half season will run $140 to $170 per game, per seat. Upper bowl seats will be $90 to $170 per seat for a full season, and $50 to $125 for a half season.
The Kraken are also offering season tickets for its two specialty clubs inside the arena.
The Kraken stopped accepting season-ticket deposits at 33,000 and have since started a wait list for season tickets.
