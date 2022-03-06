Kreider got his second of the night — and 38th of the season — as he beat Jets defenseman Mike Schmidt to the puck and backhanded puck past Hellebuyck to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead at 6:21 of the third. Kreider tied Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for second in the NHL in scoring, one behind Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

Story continues below advertisement

Zibanejad deflected Trouba’s slap shot from the point to increase the lead to 4-1 and put the game away at 9:32.

Kreider, who was on Hellebuyck’s doorstep, scored on the power play with 2:32 left in the first to make it 2-0. It was his league-leading 19th with the man advantage.

Advertisement

The Rangers opened the scoring early in the first as Goodrow tipped a perfect pass from Trouba past Hellebuyck at 2:01.

Ehlers pulled the Jets to with a power-play goal with 6:26 left in the second period.

Winnipeg finished 1 for 6 on the power play. The Rangers were 1 for 2.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Minnesota on Tuesday night in the second of a four-game trip.