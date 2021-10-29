Merzlikins stopped a tip by Kreider with 6 1/2 minutes left, a shot by Strome just 20 seconds later and an attempt by Lafrenière with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the period. The goalie also made several nice stops in the closing minutes and was sprawled on the ice and used his right pad to cover up a puck that rebounded off the end boards with about 20 seconds to go.