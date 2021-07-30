Krejci was a steady, reliable second-line center whose career in Boston included winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. After making his debut in 2007, he piled up 215 goals and 515 assists in 962 regular-season games and 124 points in 156 career playoff games, helping the Bruins reach the final three times.
He said those 2011, 2013 and 2019 playoff runs stick out but added, “Truthfully I love every Bruins team at I’ve been a part of.”
Playing in Europe would open up Krejci to represent the Czech Republic at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing if the NHL does not participate.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports