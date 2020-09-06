The Lightning are 28-12-3 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game.
The Islanders are 11-7-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 85 total points for the Lightning, 33 goals and 52 assists. Brayden Point has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals and has 54 points. Anders Lee has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.
Islanders: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.
INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).
Islanders: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.