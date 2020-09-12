The Islanders are 25-13-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has scored 29 power-play goals, converting on 17.3% of chances.
The Lightning are 18-5-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay leads the NHL with 5.9 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov averaging 0.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals, adding 28 assists and totaling 54 points. Anders Lee has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Kucherov leads the Lightning with 33 goals and has 85 points. Ondrej Palat has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
Lightning: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.
Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.