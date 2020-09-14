The Lightning are 28-12-3 against conference opponents. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game.

The Islanders are 11-7-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point leads the Lightning with a plus-28 in 66 games this season. Ondrej Palat has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Casey Cizikas leads the Islanders with a plus-12 in 48 games this season. Brock Nelson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.0 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

Islanders: Casey Cizikas: out for season (undisclosed), Tom Kuhnhackl: out for season (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.