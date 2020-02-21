The Coyotes are 15-11-4 at home. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Barrett Hayton leads them averaging 0.8.

The Lightning are 20-9-3 on the road. Tampa Bay leads the NHL shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.5 goals on 31.3 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Jan. 9, Tampa Bay won 4-0. Kucherov recorded a team-high 2 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 20 goals and has totaled 35 points. Jakob Chychrun has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kucherov leads the Lightning with 29 goals and has recorded 74 points. Brayden Point has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Lightning: Brayden Point: out (illness), Ryan McDonagh: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.