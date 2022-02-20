Berube last played April 6, 2018, for Chicago in a loss to St. Louis.
Mark Pysyk, Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo. Craig Anderson stopped 32 shots in the Sabres’ third straight loss.
Kukan put Columbus ahead 3-2 at 3:28 of the second period with his second of the night, a wrister from the blue line that caught Anderson by surprise to mark his first two-goal game and first three-point game.
Columbus looked to go up 4-2 less than a minute later but Laine’s goal was waived off for offsides. Werenski, however, got that goal back at 8:16 off a perfect feed from Oliver Bjorkstrand that made it 4-2.
Gaunce’s breakaway off a perfect feed from Laine at 17:43 of the second period put Columbus ahead 5-2 but Buffalo pulled within two goals with 32 seconds left in the second after Okposo poked the puck through a scrum in front of the crease.
Nyquist scored an empty-netter with 36 seconds remaining, and Danforth made it 7-3 with 4 seconds left in his first game back since suffering a knee sprain Dec. 30.
Kukan put Columbus on the board at 4:47 of the first, burying the second rebound given up by Anderson after a barrage of Blue Jackets shots for his second goal of the season and first since Jan. 4.
Pysyk pulled Buffalo even with 4:55 left in the first with just the Sabres’ second shot of the game, for his first goal since Dec. 16.
Buffalo went up 2-1 with Thompson’s shot from the left circle with 2:26 remaining in the period, tying him for the team lead with 20 goals.
That lead lasted just 10 seconds as Jenner buried a rebound of Jakub Voracek’s shot to pull Columbus even with his team-leading 21st goal of the season.
The Blue Jackets have come from behind in 15 of their 25 wins, including five of their last seven victories.
NEXT UP
Sabres: At Montreal on Wednesday night.
Blue Jackets: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.