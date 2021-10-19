None of his coaches or teammates said a thing, but it took until he scored his second goal of the game on the way to the Capitals beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 Tuesday night that Kuznetsov finally felt better. He was the most noticeable player on the ice, finishing with three points after an assist on Alex Ovechkin’s empty-netter for career goal No. 734 and looking like the player Washington needs him to be.