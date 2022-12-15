Kyle Connor scores in OT, Jets beat Predators 2-1

Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots. The Predators have dropped five in a row to fall to 12-12-4.

Dylan DeMelo also scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves. The Jets snapped a two-game skid to improve to 19-9-1.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored 3:31 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

DeMelo tied it with 4:36 left in the opening period with his first of the season. After falling to the ice, he slid the puck in off a centering pass from Connor.