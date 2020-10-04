The trade clears salary cap space for the Blackhawks, who acquired Määttä in June 2019. Määttä has two years and more than $8 million left on his contract, and the Blackhawks were contemplating a buyout to create space for their offseason business after Määttä had a mildly disappointing regular season.
The Kings need every quality defensemen they can get to supplement their unimpressive group around Drew Doughty and up-and-coming Sean Walker.
Los Angeles has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft on Tuesday.
