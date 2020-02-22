“I did want to stay here,” Frk said. “It was really nice when I got the offer, and now I can be more settled and can enjoy two more years here, which I have really enjoyed. LA (has been) really good to me so far.”
Frk has appeared in 108 NHL games with Los Angeles, Carolina and Detroit. He was a second-round draft pick by the Red Wings in 2012.
Frk has scored 36 points in 37 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign this season, earning a trip to the league’s All-Star game. He has been a regular point-per-game scorer during his stints in the AHL, which included a Calder Cup championship with Grand Rapids in 2017.
He is in his second stint this season with the last-place Kings, who recently traded long-tenured veterans Tyler Toffoli, Kyle Clifford and Alec Martinez.
“I had to go to the minors and try to work hard to get the call-up,” Frk said. “I think I deserved to get the call-up. Now I’ve just got to take my opportunity and stay in this league.”
