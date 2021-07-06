Wolanin has appeared in 61 NHL games over the past four seasons with the Senators and the Kings while also spending time in the AHL. He played three collegiate seasons at North Dakota before signing with Ottawa as a fourth-round pick.
Wolanin is a dual Canadian and American citizen who appeared in 10 games with the U.S. team at the world championships this year. He led the American defensemen with six points and posted a plus-8 rating while the team won bronze.
