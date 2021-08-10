Clarke spent last season in Slovakia with HC Nové Zámky, scoring 15 points in 26 games after the OHL season was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clarke is a key component of the Kings’ impressive stable of elite young talent headlined by center Quinton Byfield, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020. Los Angeles’ prospect group also includes center Alex Turcotte, defenseman Tobias Björnfot, center Rasmus Kupari and left wing Arthur Kaliyev.
