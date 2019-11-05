Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall with a 15-26 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (left thumb sprain), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (left ankle sprain).

Lakers Injuries: Avery Bradley Jr.: day to day (right leg), Rajon Rondo: out (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (left ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

