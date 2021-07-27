Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog and goaltender Philipp Grubauer and Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton did not have deals to re-sign as of Tuesday evening and could stir up bidding wars if the other 31 teams can start negotiating with them. Two-time Stanley Cup champion Blake Coleman is a lock to leave the Tampa Bay Lightning, and there will be no shortage of suitors interested in a gritty forward who can help get a contender over the hump.