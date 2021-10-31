Minnesota had evened the score at 1-1 on Hartman’s power-play score at 16:54 of the second, before the Avalanche regained the lead 40 seconds later. MacKinnon got hold of the puck along the boards on a pass from Landeskog before passing it back out between the circles to Johnson, whose wrist shot beat Talbot for his first of the season. “It’s been a while with the COVID year and not (much) last year, so it just felt good to get on the board again in front of the fans,” Johnson said of his goal. “It’s tough to describe the adrenalin and the feeling when you score a goal like that at home. If you could bottle it up and save it for a bad day, you want to do that. It feels good.”