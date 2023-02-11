Larkin, Berggren score 2 goals apiece, Wings down Canucks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored two goals apiece and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Saturday. Filip Hronek also scored for the Red Wings, who took a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes. Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider recorded two assists apiece, while Ville Husso made 32 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin stopped 20 shots.

The teams were playing the first game of a home-and-home set, with the rematch in Vancouver on Monday.

Larkin scored his first goal of the game from the left circle, beating Martin on the stick side. Berggren made it 2-0 when he tipped in a Chiarot shot.

Beauvillier notched his second goal since being acquired from the New York Islanders on a power play. He scored in the slot off a J.T. Miller pass at 2:02 of the second period.

Larkin scored his team-leading 18th goal on a power play at 13:16 of the period. He converted a side-to-side feed from Robby Fabbri before Martin could recover.

Vancouver was awarded a penalty shot at 1:38 of the third when Ethan Bear was pulled down on a breakaway. Bear crashed into the boards and had to be assisted off the ice. Quinn Hughes replaced him but lost control of the puck as he tried to skate across the crease.

Less than a minute later, Hronek gave Detroit a 4-1 advantage with a shot that whistled past Martin’s left shoulder. Berggren converted another power-play opportunity midway through the period.

Pettersson scored his 25th goal on a rebound of a Beauvillier shot.

NOTES

Red Wings second-year forward Lucas Raymond missed the first game of his career with a lower-body injury suffered in practice on Friday. He had played in 132 consecutive games. ... Detroit D Jake Walman was sidelined by an upper-body injury.. ... Canucks D Oliver Ekman-Larsson played his 900th career game. ... The Red Wings are 14-0-2 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Detroit on Monday.

Red Wings: Begin five-game road trip at Vancouver on Monday.

