After playing in the minor pro ranks, Mavety entered coaching with the Belleville Bulls in 1979. He guided the Bulls to the national Tier II junior A final in 1981 before the team jumped to the OHL in 1982.
Gilmour, a center who spent 20 seasons in the NHL with seven teams, played for Mavety at Belleville.
“The hockey world has lost a great man,” Gilmour wrote on Twitter. “Mav was my coach, my GM and a friend. ... Thanks for giving me a chance.”
Mavety remained with the Bulls through 1988 before joining the then-Kingston Raiders. He returned to Belleville in 1990 and then went back to Kingston as general manager and coach in 1997. He would later hire Gilmour as coach; Gilmour replaced him as GM in 2011.
Mavety had a small role in the classic sports movie “Slap Shot”, a 1977 comedy about a feisty minor league hockey team.
