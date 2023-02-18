Last-place Jackets beat struggling West-leading Stars 4-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — Adam Boqvist broke a tie early in the third period and the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets beat the struggling Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. The Western Conference-leading Stars, who had an early start time on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 2-1 in a shootout at Minnesota, lost for the seventh time in nine games. Six of the losses have come at home.

Boqvist’s goal was his second of the season, and Liam Foudy had the first regular-season goal of his career for the Blue Jackets, who successfully challenged two Dallas goals in the second period.

Mathieu Olivier gave Columbus a two-goal lead late in the third, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves. Eric Robinson was awarded an empty-net goal when he was brought down on a breakaway.

Columbus, which came in with the NHL’s worst record won its sixth road game, fewest in the league, and put together consecutive victories for first time in more than two months.

Ty Dellandrea scored the only Dallas goal unassisted, but the overturned goals were the story for the frustrated Stars, who haven’t scored more than twice in any of the seven losses on their worst skid of the season.

The first was an offsides call against Roope Hintz when he was going to the bench as Jason Robertson waited for a pass at the blue line. Robertson, the Stars’ scoring leader, also appeared close to skating in ahead of the puck before beating Korpisalo one-on-one.

After the Stars got the tying tally wiped out by that challenge, rookie Wyatt Johnston’s apparent go-ahead goal was erased when Jamie Benn’s skate clipped Korpisalo just as Johnston was shooting.

Foudy put the Blue Jackets in front late in the first period when he slid a loose puck past Scott Wedgewood after Jack Roslovic lost control trying to get off a shot.

Less than two minutes after Robertson’s goal was disallowed, Dellandrea stole the puck from Kent Johnson in the Columbus zone and beat Korpisalo to the near post.

Dellandrea’s goal tied it thanks to Wedgewood’s save in open ice on a shot from Boqvist barely 10 seconds after the first successful Columbus challenge. Wedgewood had 33 stops.

Blue Jackets: At Arizona to finish a back-to-back Sunday night.

Stars: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

