Atkinson’s second goal was a short-handed tally and came on a breakaway, putting Philadelphia up 3-1 with 10:54 remaining in regulation. Atkinson sped toward Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, then hit the brakes and deked to his right. Quick lunged to stop the forehand try with an excellent glove stop, but Atkinson used his backhand to put home the rebound for his team-leading 17th tally.