Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (48-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: New York hosts series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes to start the Eastern Conference second round. The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. New York went 3-1 against Carolina during the regular season.

The Islanders are 18-9-1 against the rest of their division. New York has converted on 14.5 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 33 power-play goals.

The Hurricanes are 22-16-3 in road games. Carolina has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 81.6 percent of opponent opportunities.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 28 goals and has totaled 51 points. Jordan Eberle has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 83 total points, scoring 30 goals and registering 53 assists. Warren Foegele has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .956 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Johnny Boychuk: out (undisclosed).

Hurricanes Injuries: Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.