Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay, which lost two of three to New York area teams this week. The Lightning lost 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday before beating New Jersey 7-6 in overtime on Wednesday. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 21 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Barzal got the Islanders on the scoreboard at 4:58 of the second when his shot managed to skitter past Vasilevskiy for his sixth of the season.

The Lightning tied it at 7:49 as defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk slid a slick pass to Gourde, who backhanded the puck past Greiss for his second. Shattenkirk, who was bought out by the Rangers two years into a four-year contract, has 10 points in 13 games for the Lightning.

Pulock put the Islanders ahead for good when his shot from the point eluded Vasilevskiy with 8:27 left in the middle period for his second.

Bailey made it 3-1 with his sixth with 7:19 left in the third, and Lee got his fifth with 5:33 remaining.

McDonagh got the Lightning back within two with 1:57 to go before Brassard’s empty-netter capped the scoring with 36 seconds left and gave him a goal for the fourth straight game.

The teams played a spirited first period and each had five shots on goal. The Lightning held a 16-13 shots advantage in the second as both goalies were busy.

NOTES: New York improved to 9-0-0 when scoring at least three goals, and is 0-3-0 when it doesn’t. ... The Islanders scratched D Noah Dobson and F Otto Koivula, who was called up this week and has yet to make his NHL debut. ... Greiss won his fourth straight start. ... The Lightning scratched D Braydon Coburn and F Carter Verhaeghe and were again without D Victor Hedman and F Patrick Maroon. Both were injured in the loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night. ... The teams meet Dec. 9 and Feb. 8 in Tampa Bay. ... The Lightning had won seven of their previous nine meetings against the Islanders since start of 2016-17 season. The previous time the teams met at Nassau Coliseum last Feb. 1, Greiss and Vasilevskiy battled to a scoreless tie before the Lightning won in a shootout. ... The Islanders, 6-2-0 at the Coliseum, will play their first three home games of the season next week at Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of their split home schedule.

UP NEXT:

Islanders: At Buffalo on Saturday night.

Lightning: Face Buffalo at Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 8 as part of NHL’s Global Series.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

