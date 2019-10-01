Lee Stempniak has retired from the NHL after playing for 10 teams in 14 seasons.

The 36-year-old winger announced his decision Tuesday through the players’ union. He says he is “extremely grateful to have lived my dream every day throughout my career.”

Stempniak was a steady presence, playing in 70 games or more in nine seasons. He broke in with St. Louis in 2005 and spent four seasons with them, his longest stretch with any team. His most productive year came with the Blues in 2006-07 when he had 27 goals and 25 assists.