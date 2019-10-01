The Dartmouth graduate also played for Toronto, Phoenix, Calgary, Pittsburgh, New York Rangers, Winnipeg, New Jersey, Carolina and Boston. He played two games last season with the Bruins.
He finished with 203 goals and 266 assists in 911 games.
Devils general manager Ray Shero calls Stempniak a “consummate pro and role model on every team he has been a part of.”
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD