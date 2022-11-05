Lehkonen scores as Avs beat Blue Jackets 5-1 in Finland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPERE, Finland — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL’s two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored.

Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the game, and Colorado grabbed control with three unanswered goals in the second period at Nokia Arena.

Boone Jenner scored in the first for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo made 40 stops in his home country. It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Blue Jackets.

The Avalanche also beat the Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday in Tampere. Finland native Mikko Rantanen had three goals and an assist in the victory, and MacKinnon collected four assists.

RED WINGS 3, ISLANDERS 0

DETROIT — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Red Wings snapped the Islanders’ five-game win streak.

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.

Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career.

Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders, who were blanked for the first time this season. Varlamov was replaced by Ilya Sorokin with 8:13 left.

JETS 4, BLACKHAWKS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as Winnipeg improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games.

Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam Lowry also scored. All of the Jets’ scoring came on special teams, with three on the power play and Lowry getting his second short-handed tally of the season.

Arvid Soderblom started in goal for Chicago and stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced through two periods. Dylan Wells came on to begin the third and had 12 saves in his NHL debut.

STARS 6, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta — Jamie Benn scored three goals for his seventh career hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as Dallas won its third straight.

Joe Pavelski and Colin Miller also scored for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots while making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Jake Oettinger.

Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse had goals for the Oilers, who have lost two straight after a five-game winning streak. Campbell had 30 saves.

