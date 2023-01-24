Letang gets OT game-winner, leads Penguins over Panthers 7-6

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists for Pittsburgh. His power-play blast gave the Penguins just their fourth overtime victory of the season.

Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen each had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh. Rickard Rakell and Drew O’Connor also scored for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots, including both that he faced in overtime, to win for just the third time in his last 10 starts.

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice for Florida, including a tying goal with 2:32 left in regulation. Aaron Ekblad had a goal and two assists. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist. Colin White’s sixth goal of the season 4:10 into the third gave the Panthers the lead but Florida couldn’t hold it. Alex Lyon made 42 saves.

Advertisement

BRUINS 4, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins earned their sixth straight victory.

Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored for Boston in the first game of the season between the rivals. David Pastrnak had an empty-netter in the final minute and added three assists.

Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves to help the Bruins improve to 38-5-4.

Kirby Dach scored twice for Montreal, and Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-3.

KINGS 4, FLYERS 3, OT

PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Fiala scored 1:09 into overtime to clinch the win for Los Angeles.

Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo added one for the Kings.

James van Riemsdyk, Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Flyers.

Los Angeles dominated the third period but couldn’t find the tiebreaking goal until the extra session. Fiala took the puck the length of the ice and elected to shoot on a 2-on-1, firing a wrist shot under the left arm of goalie Carter Hart for his 17th goal and team-leading 50th point.

Advertisement

Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for the Kings. Hart stopped 34 shots.

RED WINGS 3, SHARKS 2, OT

DETROIT — Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give Detroit the win over San Jose.

Copp banged in a rebound near the goal crease after goalie James Reimer stopped Michael Rasmussen’s shot.

Rasmussen and Adam Erne scored in regulation, with Dylan Larkin reaching 400 NHL points with an assist on Erne’s goal. Ville Husso made 26 saves.

Timo Meier scored his fifth goal in seven games for San Jose. Logan Couture also scored, Erik Karlsson assisted on both goals, and Reimer stopped 29 shots.

___

GiftOutline Gift Article