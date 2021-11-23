Point, who had an NHL-best 14 goals in last season’s playoffs, sat out Sunday’s game against Minnesota.
Tampa Bay star right wing Nikita Kucherov sat out his 15th game Tuesday with a lower-body injury and has not resumed skating. He is projected to miss another four to six weeks.
Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak missed his sixth game due to an upper-body injury but took part in Tuesday’s morning skate and is day to day.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports