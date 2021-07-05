Canadiens winger Josh Anderson scored the game-winner 3:57 into the extra period, his second goal of the game, after Cole Caufield kept the play alive in front of the net. Montreal is now 6-1 in overtime in the playoffs and 4-0 when facing elimination.
The Canadiens were brilliant in the overtime period, killing off more than three minutes of penalty time against a lethal Lightning power play after defenseman Shea Weber was called for a high-sticking double-minor with 61 seconds left in regulation.
It was a goaltending clinic early in the period. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has been great all postseason, made an early shorthanded save on Nick Suzuki before Montreal’s Carey Price made back-to-back saves on Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point to keep the Canadiens alive.
Price, who had said after Friday’s Game 3 that his play needed to be better, stopped 32 of 34 shots Monday night, including four in overtime.
The score was tied at 1 after the second period before Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov scored his first career playoff goal with a wrist shot from the right point at 8:48 of the third. Romanov, who was playing in his first finals game and only his third game of the postseason, got help from forward Artturi Lehkonen, whose screen helped block Vasilevskiy’s vision.
“He’s been working every day,” Canadiens Coach Dominique Ducharme said of Romanov before the game. “We said it. We’re working with him daily when he’s playing, when he’s not playing — that’s the same thing.”
Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon — who is seeking his third straight Stanley Cup after winning in 2018-19 with the St. Louis Blues and last year with the Lightning — briefly halted any Montreal momentum, tying the score at 2 with 6:12 left in regulation off a feed from Mathieu Joseph, the Lightning’s 13th forward.
But then Anderson’s winner kept Montreal’s Cinderella postseason run alive.
The Canadiens, who had the fewest points among the 16 teams that reached the postseason, clinched their spot in the finals after defeating the heavily favored Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the semifinals. The Canadiens had previously rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to stun the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs in a first-round series, then swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.
Montreal had a promising start to Game 4, striking the first blow of the night when Anderson scored 15:39 into the first period on the Canadiens’ second shot of the game. Suzuki dished a stellar pass to Anderson from behind the goal line, giving Montreal its first lead of the series after more than 195 minutes of play.
Point nearly tied the score at 1 late in the period but hit the crossbar. The veteran forward appeared to hurt his foot late in the second period but returned to the bench for the start of the third.
Tampa Bay finally got one to stick with Barclay Goodrow’s tying goal with 2:40 left in the second period. Veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh made a savvy move, keeping the puck in the zone and then getting the rebound off of Blake Coleman’s shot before backhanding it into the slot to set up Goodrow.
