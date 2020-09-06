Cooper did not provide any other details on Stamkos, who has been out since having surgery for a core muscle injury on March 2.

Stamkos spent the coronavirus pandemic-sparked pause recuperating, and got back on the ice before aggravating the injury during voluntary workouts. He’s not played since logging 12 1/2 minutes of ice time in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Feb. 25.

In July, Stamkos was optimistic he would be ready for the start of the playoffs.

“I’ve been progressing. ... Definitely the best I felt was today on the ice, so another step forward,” he said.

“There was a stretch where for four or five weeks when I was skating. I was feeling really good, then kind of hit a little rut,” Stamkos said, noting the setback was related to his injury. “Certainly feeling a lot better now. Chalk it up to the ups and downs of going through a rehab, especially a rehab in these times where it was difficult to navigate.”

Stamkos ranked second on the team with 29 goals and 66 points in 57 games before being sidelined.

The No. 1 pick in the 2008 draft is a five-time 40-goal scorer. He has topped 20 goals in each of his 12 seasons except for 2016-17, where he only played 17 games after tearing a knee ligament.

Cooper also ruled out defenseman Jan Rutta, who has not played since Aug. 5.

