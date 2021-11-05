Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) scores as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)By Associated PressToday at 5:09 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 5:09 p.m. EDTNEW YORK — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was suspended for two games without pay Friday for an illegal check to the head of Toronto’s Mitch Marner.The incident occurred in the first period of the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 overtime victory Thursday night in Toronto.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightVictor Hedman hooked Marner before Sergachev immediately followed with a check to the head on Marner. Sergachev was assessed a minor penalty.The suspension will cost Sergachev $48,000.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...