Colorado Avalanche (6-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Colorado after the Lightning took down Boston 4-3 in a shootout.

Tampa Bay finished 62-16-4 overall a season ago while going 32-7-2 at home. Goalies for the Lightning recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .916 save percentage.

Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall and 17-16-8 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche averaged 3.2 goals on 32.6 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: Ian Cole: out (lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower body).

