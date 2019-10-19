Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall and 17-16-8 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche averaged 3.2 goals on 32.6 shots per game last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Lightning Injuries: None listed.
Avalanche Injuries: Ian Cole: out (lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower body).
